Our Opinion: There’s something missing from The Post, and the answer may surprise you

There’s something missing from The Vicksburg Post.

It’s not a story or a photo. It’s not extra comics or more ads. It’s the thoughts and concerns of the readers.

A few recent stories published by The Post have garnered much buzz on Facebook, with dozens of comments, likes and shares. However, we’ve received not one Letter to the Editor regarding these issues.

One story in this week in particular that generated much conversation is the news that the city of Vicksburg and MidSouth Companies LLC of Ridgeland set a closing date for the transfer of land on Mulberry Street and the site of the Washington Street Park in order to build condominiums.

While several residents commented and shared their desires to preserve green space and their concerns over building residential structures at these locations, no one sent in a letter to the editor.

Ditto with the myriad of COVID-19 vaccine and statistics stories The Post has published. While there are plenty of “angry” reactions on Facebook from those who detest the use of masks and refuse vaccinations — on whatever grounds, it’s your right to refuse — no one took the time to share their thoughts on our platform.

The animal shelter is another hot topic that generates plenty of online chatter, but little response from readers on the opinion page.

The Vicksburg Post has a unique bond with its readers. The amount of community involvement and commitment to readers The Post and its staff has is unlike any other newspaper. But in order to foster that relationship, the reader’s voice is needed.

Many times, readers have a perspective that greatly differs from the scope of a reporter — and that perspective is valuable and worth sharing.

If you feel called to write a letter to the editor, here are our guidelines for submission: To submit Letters to the Editor, simply email them to anna.guizerix@vicksburgpost.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words in length and all contact information should be included in the email.

Happy reading and, more importantly, happy writing.