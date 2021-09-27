City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter sees influx of puppies, kittens

The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter has taken in almost 30 animals since Monday, primarily litters of puppies and kittens.

According to shelter director Kacie Lindsey, the shelter needs animal food and cat litter. The preferred brands are Purina Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow and Puppy Chow, as well as Tidy Cats brand non-clumping litter.

“We also have an Amazon wishlist pinned to the top of the shelter’s Facebook page,” Lindsey said. “It’s not things we need every day, but it’s things people are welcome to buy and donate to the shelter.”

The wishlist includes items like antifungal spray and shampoo for dogs and cats, gauze, bandage scissors, bleach, cardboard pet carriers and harnesses, among other items.

Throughout the summer months, the shelter experienced an overcrowding issue, and Lindsey said things have hardly slowed down heading into fall.

“All runs and cages are full, and some have multiple animals in them,” she said. “We probably have 70 to 80 cats and kittens and dogs and puppies.”

This week alone, several litters of kittens and puppies were taken in.

The shelter is located at 100 Old Mill Road in Vicksburg. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofvicksburganimalshelter