Getarn Marie Green passed away on Sept. 20 in Harper Heights, Texas.

She was born Oct. 26, 1967, to Hazel Green Caldwell and the late Ellis White, Sr.

She is survived by her three children, LaShondra Green, Keanna Archer and Kurtis Archer; seven grandchildren and four sisters, Pamela (Michael) Hardge, Mary (Robert) Pankey, Rochelle (Eric)

Spieler of Texas and Roslyn (Michael) Gates of Vicksburg; brothers, Danny Green of Austin, Texas, Ronald (Denise) Caldwell of California, Aaron (Paula) Green, Michael Green and Ellis White, Jr. of Vicksburg.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis White, Sr.; a sister, Beverly Prentiss; a brother, Bobby Green and a niece, Patrice Adams.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private official service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.