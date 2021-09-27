How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 8:00 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By Staff Reports

Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones gets up after scoring a touchdown Saturday against Alabama. (Southern Miss Athletics via Twitter)

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from the Vicksburg area.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught one pass, an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, in a 63-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had four tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in a 38-24 win over Bethune-Cookman.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg) started at center in a 31-28 win over Mississippi College.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds) went 2-for-3 on PATs, kicked off three times, and averaged 30 yards on five punts in the loss to West Alabama.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 34-33 loss to Bethel College.

• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) started in a 34-31 win against Jacksonville State.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught four passes for a team-high 90 yards in a 49-0 rout of Clark University. Shorter also had one kickoff return for 13 yards.

• Belhaven linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg) had four tackles, including one-half tackle for loss, in a 41-14 win against Austin College.

• Millsaps linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, in a 44-27 loss to Olivet College.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver JaCory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught five passes for 35 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, in a 38-25 loss to Southern University. Rankin also had one rushing attempt for two yards.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off five times and had three touchbacks in the win over Mississippi Valley State.

