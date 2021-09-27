Warren County Supervisors hosting public hearings for American Rescue Plan Act funding

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold four in-person public meetings to continue to review and publicly discuss project ideas and prioritization for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds received by and committed to Warren County.

Public attendance and comments are encouraged. The meeting times were set during Monday’s working session held by the board.

According to a statement from the board of supervisors, the intent of the forums is to provide an opportunity to hear about potential transformational uses of ARPA funding to prevent or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the community — as well as other eligible uses as defined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Warren County will be receiving a total of $8.5 million in ARPA funds.

Organizations, entities and individuals are allowed to present possible ARPA fund uses or projects during these public meetings and will have up to 15 minutes allocated to describe their proposals during these sessions.

In order to get on schedule, please submit the ARPA Project Proposal Request Form to the Warren County Board of Supervisors by Friday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Forms can be received by contacting or emailing any member of the Board of Supervisors or calling 601-636-4091 or emailing wcboard@co.warren.ms.us.

“We strongly recommend that citizens take advantage of this unique opportunity to weigh in on uses for this once-in-a-generation federal relief funding,” a statement from the board read. “We value your input and want to hear from you and your neighbors from across all parts of Warren County.”

The forums will be held at four locations across Warren County’s five districts. Residents from any district are welcome to attend any meeting. Meetings will begin at 5 p.m. each day.

On Oct. 4, District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeff Holland will lead a forum at the Elk’s Lodge, located at 1366 U.S. 61 South.

On Oct. 5, District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield will lead a forum at the Fisher’s Ferry Fire Station, located at 4423 Lee Road in Vicksburg.

On Oct. 6, District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson will lead a forum at the Marcus Venue on Hall’s Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom, and on Oct. 7, Jackson will lead a second forum at the Kings Empowerment Center, located at 224 R.L. Chase Circle in Vicksburg.