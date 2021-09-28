College football, NFL TV schedule for Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Thursday, Sept. 30
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Miami
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M
Friday, Oct. 1
6 p.m. ESPNU – Dartmouth at Penn
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Houston at Tulsa
7 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Maryland
8 p.m. CBSSN – BYU at Utah State
Saturday, Oct. 2
11 a.m. Fox – Michigan at Wisconsin
11 a.m. ABC – Texas at TCU
11 a.m. ESPN – Arkansas at Georgia
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Duke at North Carolina
11 a.m. ESPNU – Memphis at Temple
11 a.m. SEC Network – Tennessee at Missouri
11 a.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Purdue
11 a.m. CBSSN – Western Michigan at Buffalo
1 p.m. Pac-12 – Southern California at Colorado
1:30 p.m. NBC – Cincinnati at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. Fox – Oklahoma at Kansas State
2:30 p.m. ABC – Oregon at Stanford
2:30 p.m. CBS – Ole Miss at Alabama
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at West Virginia
2:30 p.m. FS1 – Nevada at Boise State
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Troy at South Carolina
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Ohio State at Rutgers
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Central Florida at Navy
3 p.m. ESPNU – South Florida at SMU
4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at California
5 p.m. ESPN – Florida at Kentucky
5:30 p.m. FS2 – Air Force at New Mexico
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Baylor at Oklahoma State
6 p.m. FS1 – Kansas at Iowa State
6 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Texas A&M
6 p.m. CBSSN – Liberty at UAB
6:30 p.m. ABC – Indiana at Penn State
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Connecticut at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Nebraska
8 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at LSU
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington at Oregon State
9:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Montana at Eastern Washington
9:30 p.m. FS1 – Arizona State at UCLA
10 p.m. CBSSN – Fresno State at Hawaii
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Sept. 30
7:15 p.m. NFL Network – Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Sunday, Oct. 3
Noon Fox – New York Giants at New Orleans
Noon CBS – Kansas City at Philadelphia
3:25 p.m. CBS – Pittsburgh at Green Bay
7:15 p.m. NBC – Tampa Bay at New England
Monday, Oct. 4
7:15 p.m. ESPN – Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers