Linda Jean Jones was born in Vicksburg on Sept. 27, 1951, to James E. Ward Sr. and Mary E. Jones Ward. She was of the Baptist faith. She worked at Midwest until her retirement.

She leaves to cherish her memories four brothers, Albert J. Jones, James E. Ward, Barry L. Ward and Larry L. Ward, all of Vicksburg; five sisters, Wanda L. Marshall of California, Claudette Jones of North Carolina, Maude Helen Jones of Jackson, Selena Jones Carr of Atlanta, Ga., and Mary E. Ward of Vicksburg; also an aunt, cousins, many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.