Pearl Eunice Smith Nelson was born to the late Peter and Pearl Smith on March 4, 1953, in Fayette, Miss. She departed this life on Friday, Sept. 24, in McDonough, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Leon Nelson; her parents; sister, Lena Mae Tolliver; her paternal grandparents, Calvin and Mary Smith; and her maternal grandparents, Martin and Frances Gilchrist.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son Christopher (Shelia) Cooper, Fayetteville, Ga.; daughter Paula Cooper, Ellenwood, Ga.; sisters Mary (Denis) Washington, Texarkana, Texas, and Patricia (Reginald) Benson, Huntsville, Ala.; and brother Peter (Ann Marie) Smith, Jr., Kissimmee, Fla.; grandchildren Emily Rose Troy, Yuma, AZ, Christopher Cooper Jr, Jhaidyn Cooper, and Nicholas Cooper all of Fayetteville, GA; aunts: Henretta Smith, both of Vicksburg, Runnae Dawson, Kansas City, Mo., Ruby Draper, Akron, Ohio, Clara Gilchrist, Cleveland, Ohio, and Ophelia Brown of Vicksburg; uncle: George (Martha) Smith, Denver, Colo.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

The graveside funeral services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating. Public viewing is Friday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. Family will be present from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Masks are required.