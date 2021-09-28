Vicksburg’s Attic Gallery to hold 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday

Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Vicksburg's Attic Gallery is home to the works of dozens of regional artists and is the only gallery of its kind in Mississippi. (Photo by Courtland Wells)

The Attic Gallery will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 2.

To commemorate this milestone, the gallery will be hosting an all-day celebration complete with a walking tour of art in downtown Vicksburg. The events will culminate with a 50th Anniversary Celebration Art Show, which will feature 50 artists who have been associated with the gallery.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the art show. Masks are required and numbers in the gallery and show space will be monitored.

The Attic Gallery, owned by Lesley Silver, is the oldest art gallery in the state and offers works of art from local, state and regional artists. The gallery is located at 1101 Washington St. For more information visit, Facebook.com/theatticgalleryms or atticgalleryvicksburg.com.

Saturday’s events:

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Attic Gallery will be open

10:15-11:30 a.m.: Kinu Kraus will be felting in The Attic Gallery Courtyard

Beginning at 2 p.m.: Ellen Langford will be painting at The Attic Gallery

Art Walk Throughout the day – Sixteen Washington Street businesses will each display a piece of art from The Attic Gallery. Maps of the Art Walk will be available at the gallery, Highway 61 Coffeehouse or at atticgalleryvicksburg.com.

1t04 p.m.: As part of the Art Walk, there will be an Art Open House hosted by a downtown collector. Location will be noted on the map.

6 to 9 p.m.: The 50th Anniversary Celebration Art Show, 1101 Washington St.

