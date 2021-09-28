Vicksburg’s Lights of Hope event raises $6,500 for Cancer Action Network

Vicksburg resident Pearl Carter has dedicated much of her life to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and legislation.

And for her, it’s personal. Seven of her nine siblings died of cancer, and she is a 31-year, five diagnoses cancer survivor who is currently battling leukemia. She is a longtime volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ASCAN), and each year presents the Lights of Hope event, the organization’s signature fundraiser.

“We typically host Lights of Hope in Washington, D.C., where advocates from across the country gather to meet with legislators and lobby for public policy change to benefit those with cancer and their families,” said Carter, the 2nd Congressional District Lead and ACT Lead of the Year for ASCAN. “This year, like last year, we chose to hold the events locally due to COVID-19. I’m glad we can get out and share with our neighbors what we’re doing.”

Carter and other volunteers spent Saturday morning at Vicksburg City Hall setting up luminaries to honor those who are currently diagnosed with cancer and those who have died from the disease. More than 200 luminaries were hand-painted by local artist Karen Sanders and represented $6,500 in donations from individuals and corporate sponsors.

This year’s fundraising efforts earned Carter the No. 9 spot nationwide for fundraising for the organization.

Carter said, given her own family’s multiple bouts with cancer and the toll it’s taken on her loved ones and others, she feels led to advocate for those in need.

“Is it any wonder that I am so passionate about the work we do at the American Cancer Society, and even more so, the issues and programs we at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) fight for every day?” she said.