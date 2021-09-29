Letter to the Editor: Thank you to a city employee

Published 9:45 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By Guest Columnist

Dear Editor,

I just want to thank a city employee, Percy Guy, for taking the time to come to my house and look at a problem that has been going on for a long time and deciding if it was time to fix it.

What I admire about Mr. Guy is, he made the choice to do the work the next day instead of saying, “We will wait.”

Mr. Guy and his crew did an excellent job and I appreciate their good work.

Sincerely, 

Theresa Hopkins

Vicksburg

More News

TrustCare and the City of Vicksburg Host Onsite Community Vaccine Event at Vicksburg Convention Center

Letter to the Editor: Pumps provided for Ida, but Yazoo Backwater still stalled

Letter to the Editor: Thank you to a city employee

OUTLOOK: St. Aloysius Homecoming Court 2021

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should parents vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...