Letter to the Editor: Thank you to a city employee

Dear Editor,

I just want to thank a city employee, Percy Guy, for taking the time to come to my house and look at a problem that has been going on for a long time and deciding if it was time to fix it.

What I admire about Mr. Guy is, he made the choice to do the work the next day instead of saying, “We will wait.”

Mr. Guy and his crew did an excellent job and I appreciate their good work.

Sincerely,

Theresa Hopkins

Vicksburg