TrustCare and the City of Vicksburg Host Onsite Community Vaccine Event at Vicksburg Convention Center

TrustCare Health is partnering with the City of Vicksburg to organize an onsite Community Vaccine Event at the Vicksburg Convention Center at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29.

TrustCare Health professionals, and any active or retired healthcare professionals interested in volunteering, will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to qualified participants ages 12 and up, and the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 18 and up. The vaccination schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 29 th – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thursday, September 30 th – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, October 1 st – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, October 6 th – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thursday, October 7 th – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, October 8 th – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 9 th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, October 12 th – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Wednesday, October 13 th – 7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thursday, October 14 th – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, October 15 th – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 17 th – 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Monday, October 18 th – 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Vaccinations will also be available November 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

While these dates listed are open to the public, participants are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance online by visiting https://trustcarehealth.com/vax and following some simple instructions to schedule their vaccination time. Minors under 18 must have the consent of a parent or guardian.

“TrustCare has been a leader in COVID testing and vaccinations since the pandemic’s onset and is dedicated to doing whatever is necessary to continue helping people through this troubling time. We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the City of Vicksburg to offer this service to members of the community, who may otherwise not have quick, convenient access to the vaccine,” said TrustCare President & CEO Warren Herring.

Herring said this type of community effort further illustrates TrustCare’s commitment to giving people in Mississippi swift access to top-notch healthcare they deserve and need to feel better faster – and these on-site vaccination clinics are available to other municipalities, as well as area school districts, large employer businesses and community organizations around Central Mississippi. Anyone interested in scheduling an event or learning more should contact him at vaccine@trustcarehealth.com.

The vision for TrustCare Health’s clinics began in 2012 with the recognition that most Mississippians were not able to receive prompt medical care seven days a week, forcing families to waste time and money in the emergency room for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. TrustCare’s highly skilled physicians and certified nurse practitioners treat illnesses and injuries ranging from allergic reactions, asthma, flu, sinus infections and sore throats to eye and ear infections, abdominal and stomach pain, joint pain and work-related injuries. TrustCare also offers wellness exams, physicals, and allergy testing and treatment.