Adolph Lawrence Williams

Published 9:21 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Graveside funeral services for Adolph Lawrence Williams are to be held on Friday, Oct. 1, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dexter Jones officiating under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with social distance and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Adolph Williams passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, in his home following a sudden illness. He was 62. He had worked for the city of Vicksburg and had served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Dorothy Hutson Williams.
He is survived by his brother Dewayne Williams of Monroe, La. and his sister Santa Carpenter of Vicksburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

More News

Willie Jennings

Mary Reed

Dan Jones

Adolph Lawrence Williams

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should parents vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...