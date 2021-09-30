Graveside funeral services for Adolph Lawrence Williams are to be held on Friday, Oct. 1, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dexter Jones officiating under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with social distance and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Adolph Williams passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, in his home following a sudden illness. He was 62. He had worked for the city of Vicksburg and had served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Dorothy Hutson Williams.

He is survived by his brother Dewayne Williams of Monroe, La. and his sister Santa Carpenter of Vicksburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.