Gloria M. Strong

Published 4:13 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

A celebration of life will be held for Gloria M. Strong on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. Strong will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Gloria was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Glory Strong; great-grandmothers Bernice Craig and Naomi Valentine and her uncles Michael and Lee Breath Strong.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Curtis and Patricia Strong Valentine; her brother Curtis Valentine, Jr.; five sisters, Regina Valentine, Jakeyah Henyard, Jayla Valentine, Zoria Valentine and Patrice Valentine.  Gloria is also survived by her grandmother Eugenia Foster and grandfather Freddie Strong and a host of family and special friends.

Gloria M. Strong transitioned Sept. 27 in Allen, Texas, at the age of 27.

More News

Flaggs concerned over cost of repairing Vicksburg’s Riverfront Park

Gators go for another shutout against Provine

Warren County Supervisors discuss grant for Old Courthouse wall repairs

Timothy Earl Caples, Sr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should parents vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...