A celebration of life will be held for Gloria M. Strong on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. Strong will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Gloria was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Glory Strong; great-grandmothers Bernice Craig and Naomi Valentine and her uncles Michael and Lee Breath Strong.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Curtis and Patricia Strong Valentine; her brother Curtis Valentine, Jr.; five sisters, Regina Valentine, Jakeyah Henyard, Jayla Valentine, Zoria Valentine and Patrice Valentine. Gloria is also survived by her grandmother Eugenia Foster and grandfather Freddie Strong and a host of family and special friends.

Gloria M. Strong transitioned Sept. 27 in Allen, Texas, at the age of 27.