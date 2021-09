Graveside services for Mary Reed, 52, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at St.Peter Cemetery in Mayersville, Miss.

Bishop Demetric Scott will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. She died Sept. 23 at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, Rolling Fork.