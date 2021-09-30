Funeral services for Rosetta R. Young are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mitchell Dent officiating.

Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with social distancing and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Rosetta Young passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, in the Rush Hospital of Meridian, Miss., following a brief illness. She was 68. She had worked as a secretary for Hinds Community College and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie L. Griffin; her brothers, Leonard R. Griffin and Eli Griffin and her sisters, Daisy Palmer and Janie M. Griffin.

She is survived by her two brothers, David Griffin of Dallas, Texas, and Timothy Griffin of Huntsville, Ala.; her three sisters, Terry Griffin of Vicksburg, Betty Griffin of Pensacola, Fla. and Emma Harris of Edwards, Miss., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.