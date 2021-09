Timothy Earl Caples, Sr., 55, passed away on Sept. 19 in Washington, D.C.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.