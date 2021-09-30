United Way of West Central Mississippito Deliver Truckload of Goods to Ida Affected Areas

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29, impacting countless communities throughout Louisiana.

United Way of West Central Mississippi is working closely with the Louisiana Association of United Ways to support the needs of the affected areas, as many individuals are still without access to basic necessities.

To support the needs of our neighbors, United Way of West Central Mississippi is launching a donation drive, with several local businesses and organizations volunteering to serve as donation drop-off sites. These generous donations will be loaded into an 18-wheeler and transported to Ponchatoula, La., where Hands On New Orleans, a volunteer-focused nonprofit organization, will distribute the items to communities throughout the state.

“United Way of West Central Mississippi has been in close contact with the Louisiana Association of United Ways in the weeks since Hurricane Ida hit, and we’re absolutely blown away by their dedication to their communities,” said Michele Connelly, Executive Director of United Way of West Central Mississippi. “They’ve been affected by the storm too, but they’re still showing up every day to make a difference. Their dedication is truly incredible.”

“We’ve had countless members of our own community reach out to see how they can help, so we’re excited for this to come together,” Connelly said. “The network of local businesses and individuals working together for the greater good is what United Way is all about — by coming together, we can have a tremendous impact.”

Some donations have already begun. River City Early College seniors Ramerian Hamilton and Gabrielle McLeod organized a donation drive for their classmates, raising an impressive number of necessities that will be part of the shipment.

Because of the logistics of transporting the supplies, United Way of West Central Mississippi is requesting specific, travel-friendly donations, such as diapers, baby formula, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, hand wipes, disinfectant wipes, adhesive bandages (all sizes), gauze pads, wound tape, face masks, sponges, dog food (wet or dry), cat food (wet or dry), brooms and mops. Infant and toddler care items, such as diapers and baby formula, are greatly needed.

Businesses and organizations serving as donation sites include United Way of West Central Mississippi; Gospel Temple MB Church; Cook Tractor Co.; and Toney’s 61N Liquor and Wine (see below for dates and times). If your business is interested in participating as a donation site, please reach out to Patty Montague at pmontaguedcm@gmail.com or 601-626-1733.

Supplies can be donated at the following locations:

United Way of West Central Mississippi

920 South St.

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gospel Temple MB Church

1612 Lane St.

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cook Tractor Co

680 US-80

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Saturday, October 2; 8 a.m.-noon

Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Toney’s 61N Liquor & Wine

700 Highway 61 North

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Saturday, October 2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, October 4 – Thursday, October 7; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, October 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Patriot Motorsports

1029 Highway 61 North

Vicksburg, MS 39183

Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA

267 YMCA Place

Vicksburg, MS 39183

Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8; 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

For any further questions, please contact Elizabeth Seratt at elizabeth@unitedwayvicksburg.org or 601-636-1733.