Vicksburg Warren School District announces tour schedule for 2021-22 school year

The Vicksburg Warren School District this week announced its tour schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

This year, tours will return to an in-person format and participants will be able to visit schools and interact with students face-to-face (face masks covering the nose and mouth are required). Last year’s tours were only available in a virtual format.

Each tour will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m. and will include an overview by Superintendent Chad Shealy and visits to several schools and programs. Participants will experience initiatives such as the Ford Next Generation Learning/Vicksburg Warren College and Career Academies (VWCCA), River City Early College High School, Leader In Me, Career and Technical Education, facilities improvement projects and more.

“Hundreds of individuals from more than eight states have traveled to Vicksburg over the past four years to learn how we are bridging education to employment and graduating students prepared for college, career and life,” said VWSD’s Communications Director, Christi Kilroy. “Participating in a student-led tour is one of the best ways to get to know our schools and to better understand the opportunities we are creating for each student.”

Community members and visitors alike can register online to attend a tour by visiting www.vwsd.org/tours. Tour dates and exact tour schedules are subject to change. Registrants will receive tour information via email a few days prior to their selected tour date. See attached flyer for more information.

2021-22 Tour Dates: