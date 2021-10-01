City of Vicksburg hosting hearing on QuikTrip variance Tuesday

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip will present its case for a zoning variance for a proposed convenience store on East Clay Street west of the intersection with Miss. 27 on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St.

According to a letter accompanying the application, the company wants to increase its store size from the 5,000 square feet set by the city ordinance to 8,292 square feet for a travel center.

A hearing on QuikTrip’s application was to have taken place in July, but the company pulled the request at the last minute to allow company officials to get more information. According to information from city officials, the new application contains the same information as the previous request.

QuikTrip proposes to build a 516,048 square-foot operation on 11.85 acres of land.

According to the letter accompanying the request, the company will not operate a truck stop at the site and will not offer amenities like showers, overnight or long-term parking or other services.

The travel center, according to the letter, will have six bays for truck fueling.

According to plans on file with Vicksburg’s Community Development Department, the complex will have room for 23 truck spaces, eight diesel bays with two pumps for diesel for cars and 10 gas bays.

It also includes a truck scale, and the store building will have a training room, workroom and support room for employees, besides floor space for retail and food sales.

QuikTrip is a major convenience store company with 907 stores in 12 states, according to its website.