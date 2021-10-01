Clara Parks Booth Pinkston, 86, died Sept. 23, at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Miss.

“Clare Parks,” as she was known to her many friends and relatives, was born in Drew, Miss., to Bernard Hess Booth, Jr. and Josephine Ward Booth, on May 31, 1935. After graduating from Drew High School in 1952, she attended Millsaps College. Clare Parks graduated from Millsaps in 1956 with a degree in education, as well as with the Founders’ Medal award, presented to the senior with the highest GPA. She later earned her Masters of Education degree from Mississippi State University.

While at Millsaps, Clare Parks met her husband, John Murray Pinkston, Jr. They were married on Jan. 31, 1957, in Drew at the home of her maternal grandmother.

Clare Parks lived, worked and raised her family in Vicksburg. She taught school in Vicksburg for over 25 years. She was very active in her church, Crawford Street United Methodist Church, and in her community. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren.

Clare Parks’ interests and activities were diverse. In addition to her church and school activities, she crewed and learned to fly hot air balloons in the 1990s. Balloon flying later led to her flying airplanes. She earned her airplane pilots’ license in 1998 and went on to become instrument rated, as well as specially licensed to fly seaplanes. In later years she enjoyed traveling, mostly to visit her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Murray Pinkston, Jr., as well as by her parents, her sister Josephine Booth Kelly, and her brother, Bernard Hess Booth, III.

She is survived by her children, John Murray Pinkston, III (Dianna), Catherine “Kitty” Pinkston Wilson (Wells) and Corey Booth Pinkston. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John Barrier Wilson (Bethany), Michael Brand Wilson (Caroline), Andrew Wells Wilson (Erin), Chloe Paige Pinkston, Anabelle Claire Pinkston, John Murray Pinkston, IV, Charles Solomon Pinkston and Alissa Hale-Kirby, as well as by her sister-in-law, Lois Lacey Booth, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In gratitude for the kindness of the employees of St. Catherine’s Village, remembrances may be made to:

St. Catherine’s Village Christmas Fund, 200 Dominican Drive, Madison, MS 39110.

Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeland, is in charge of arrangements.