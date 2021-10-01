It is with great sadness that the family of Gabriel ”Gabe” Ameen Nasif announces his sudden passing on Sept. 27 at the age of 44 in his home, the Rockin N Ranch, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gabriel was born on Nov. 27, 1976, in Vicksburg. Gabe graduated from St. Aloysius High School, Vicksburg, in 1994. He attended the University of Mississippi where he studied engineering before dedicating his early life’s work to surveying; later, founding his own company, True North, with his brother, Nathan. Though Gabe was thought of as a consummate professional throughout his career, his first love was family.

A beloved husband, father, son, friend and stranger to none, Gabe was a jack of all trades and never met a stranger. Gabe’s days were filled with music and traveling the globe through WSP. Gabe’s generous, kind spirit and zest for life endeared him to a large circle of loyal friends. He is deeply loved and cherished by his family and friends. Gabe will be remembered with a larger-than-life, untethered free spirit, whose devotion to all he loved was unsurpassed, and whose compassion and caring will be the hallmark of his legacy to follow.

Gabriel will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Allison Guynn Nasif; beloved son, James “Jack” Gabriel Ameen Nasif; his parents, Douglas and Rebecca Nasif; brothers, Nathan (Jentry) and Ryan (Morgan); niece, Nora; nephews, Kal and Warren; and maternal grandfather, Sam Jaynes of Aberdeen, Miss.; and his in-laws, Fred and Terry Guynn of Moss Point, Miss. He is also survived by Cappi Macsherry of Nyack, N.Y. He will be dearly missed by his family; aunts, Sue Green, Valerie (son Matt), Annette and Robert Gholston (and sons), Betty and Ellis Nasif and family; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his younger brother, Robin; maternal grandmother, Virginia Jaynes of Aberdeen; and paternal grandparents, Murad and Mildred Nasif of Port Gibson, Miss.

A Celebration of Gabriel’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Port Gibson, followed by a wake at the Collina Plantation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Leaving a Positive Legacy, INC. (One World United Through Music), or your favorite charity.