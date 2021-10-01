OUR OPINION: Warren County set positive example with Youth Vaccination Day

The Warren County Board of Supervisors, Vicksburg Warren School District, Warren County Emergency Management and the NAACP Vicksburg Branch deserve a round of applause for the excellent turnout at last weekend’s Youth Vaccination Day event.

The event resulted in 173 people receiving vaccinations and made the occasion a family friendly affair. Officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health stated that Warren County’s turnout was far greater than similar pop-up vaccine sites in other parts of the state.

Sheer numbers aside, attendees reported seeing multiple generations from the same family in attendance. Shots, in general, can be scary for children (and some adults as well), so the notion that a vaccine event could be presented in a way that eliminates some fear is a positive step to increasing the number of vaccinated people.

Each entity involved in the planning and execution of this event contributed valuable resources. Whether it was contributing funds for vaccine incentives or simply the use of the organization’s network to spread the word, the community is indebted to them for their efforts.

The coronavirus vaccine is proven to be effective in preventing severe cases and hospitalizations. It saves lives and keeps our hospitals from being overrun. It can help keep our vulnerable loved ones safe.

Those who chose to get vaccinated on Saturday, and everyone else who made the decision to get the shot, also deserve thanks for their efforts to stamp out COVID-19.

Youth Vaccination Day wasn’t the only local chance to get vaccinated for coronavirus. During select days in October and November, Trustcare will be administering vaccines at the Vicksburg Convention Center. It’s up to us to do our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Consider getting the vaccine today.