Vicksburg health literacy program to host breast cancer awareness event

Published 4:06 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

By John Surratt

Area residents will be able to get information on breast cancer, COVID-19 and other health-related issues at a COVID-19 breast cancer awareness program Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the City Park pavilion.

The event is hosted by Faith Christian Center. It is part of a program funded by a $3 million Health Literacy Grant acquired from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health awarded to the city of Vicksburg to improve COVID-19 and address health-related issues.

The city is partnering with Jackson State University and the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on the grant program.

“The purpose of the program is to raise breast cancer awareness and health in the community as well as provide (COVID) vaccinations in the community,” said project director Felicia Kent.

“This is one of the activities under the (grant) funding,” she said. “We have partnered with churches in the local community and we’re working to organize community events that will promote health and wellness and provide an opportunity for vaccination for residents.”

She said doctors will be available during the event to answer questions about breast cancer and the COVID-19 vaccination.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Defenses in spotlight, under pressure for Ole Miss-Alabama showdown

Doretha Smith Neal

Vicksburg’s general fund gets extra $100,000 as board closes fiscal year

City of Vicksburg hosting hearing on QuikTrip variance Tuesday

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should parents vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...