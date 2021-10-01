Vicksburg health literacy program to host breast cancer awareness event

Area residents will be able to get information on breast cancer, COVID-19 and other health-related issues at a COVID-19 breast cancer awareness program Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the City Park pavilion.

The event is hosted by Faith Christian Center. It is part of a program funded by a $3 million Health Literacy Grant acquired from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health awarded to the city of Vicksburg to improve COVID-19 and address health-related issues.

The city is partnering with Jackson State University and the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on the grant program.

“The purpose of the program is to raise breast cancer awareness and health in the community as well as provide (COVID) vaccinations in the community,” said project director Felicia Kent.

“This is one of the activities under the (grant) funding,” she said. “We have partnered with churches in the local community and we’re working to organize community events that will promote health and wellness and provide an opportunity for vaccination for residents.”

She said doctors will be available during the event to answer questions about breast cancer and the COVID-19 vaccination.