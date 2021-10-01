Vicksburg’s general fund gets extra $100,000 as board closes fiscal year

The city of Vicksburg ended the 2021 fiscal year with more than $100,000 extra in its general fund.

According to the final round of budget amendments presented by city accounting director Doug Whittington, the city finished the year with $82,300 extra in revenue and a $23,521 decrease in expenses for a net $105,821 in extra revenue at the close of the fiscal year.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the extra money “shows our fiscal conservancy and our strategy around budgeting works. I couldn’t be more satisfied with the direction of this city in terms of its financial obligations and its future.”

Among some of the major points on the budget amendment summary, real estate property tax revenue decreased by $35,000, while ambulance service fees increased by $60,000, the city’s share from the county road tax increased $10,000 and revenue from special assessments was up $35,000.

Special assessments are liens the city puts on properties when the property owner does not reimburse the city for cleaning a derelict property. The lien is resolved when the property is sold.

In city expenses, administrative services expenses increased by $50,000, while administrative capital costs decreased by $50,000, and capital expenses for the information technology capital expenses for items like computers decreased by $38,500.

In the street department, supplies expenses decreased by $65,000 and supply costs for the city’s mosquito control operations decreased by $34,000.