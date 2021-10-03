The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Pickleball lessons

The new pickleball courts are open at Halls Ferry Park, and beginner lessons are being offered for those interested in learning the game.

Lessons will be offered Monday evenings and Saturday mornings through mid-October. The Monday lessons will be held Oct. 4 and 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Saturday lessons will go from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, 9 and 16. All lessons are free.

Over the River Run

The 30th annual Over the River Run will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at I-20 and Washington Street. The event features a 5-mile run and 5-mile walk race across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and end at the state welcome center. A 1-mile fun run will follow.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for ages 10 and younger. Parking will be at the Ameristar Hotel. After the race, entertainment and refreshments for all participants will be offered at the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot.

For more information, call 601-631-2997, email info@southernculture.org, or visit southernculture.org