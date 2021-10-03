Game Plan

St. Aloysius senior soccer players, from left, Elizabeth Theriot, Addie Dickerson, Cati Mathews and Ella Gray pose for a photo during a senior night celebration at halftime of Tuesday's game against Washington School. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Pickleball lessons
The new pickleball courts are open at Halls Ferry Park, and beginner lessons are being offered for those interested in learning the game.

Lessons will be offered Monday evenings and Saturday mornings through mid-October. The Monday lessons will be held Oct. 4 and 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Saturday lessons will go from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, 9 and 16. All lessons are free.

Over the River Run
The 30th annual Over the River Run will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at I-20 and Washington Street. The event features a 5-mile run and 5-mile walk race across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and end at the state welcome center. A 1-mile fun run will follow.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for ages 10 and younger. Parking will be at the Ameristar Hotel. After the race, entertainment and refreshments for all participants will be offered at the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot.

For more information, call 601-631-2997, email info@southernculture.org, or visit southernculture.org

