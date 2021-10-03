How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and helped the undefeated Tigers put up 449 yards of offense in a 38-20 victory over West Georgia.

• West Alabama defensive back Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had seven tackles and four pass breakups in the win over West Georgia.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught one pass — an 18-yard touchdown — in a 31-3 win over Miles College.

• Reinhardt University defensive tackle Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three tackles in a 40-16 victory against Ave Maria.

• Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown (St. Aloysius) started his 38th consecutive game in the Rebels’ 42-21 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds Academy) went 5-for-5 on PATs in a 42-21 win over North Greenville.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught seven passes for 80 yards, including a 44-yard reception to set up the game-winning touchdown, in the Delta Devils’ 17-16 victory against North Carolina Central.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught two passes for 23 yards in a 24-19 loss to Rice.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had three tackles in a 37-28 victory against Alabama A&M.