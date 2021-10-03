Linda Sweezer Ministries, Vicksburg’s House of Peace Worship Church sending Ida relief goods

Linda Sweezer Ministries is partnering with House of Peace Worship Church International to deliver food and other supplies to South Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

“I had been watching the news and I saw how destructive Hurricane Ida had been to New Orleans and I was really concerned,” said the Rev. Linda Sweezer, who has the television ministry, and is pastor of House of Peace.

“They’re not too far from us and Hurricane Nicholas hit them right after Ida. I took it before the church family and asked them if they wanted to see if we could do something.

“I decided to let the television ministry take the lead so we could reach out and let the church and the community partner.”

The food drive is not the first time House of Peace has donated items to an area in need. The church in March delivered pallets of water to Jackson, which was having water system problems in the wake of the winter ice storm that hit the area.

Sweezer said Dejuan Williams, a partner with the church who drives an 18-wheeler with a 53-foot trailer, volunteered his truck and his services as a driver to help the effort and deliver the items.

“He was excited about it; he was ready to do it,” she said.

Sweezer then contacted New Home Family Worship Center in New Orleans, which has churches in Baton Rouge and Hammond, La., to receive the shipment of items and distribute them.

The partnership between churches, Sweezer said, was perfect.

“They were already a hub for products coming through, so we were happy that we found a place we could go to once we got on that side,” she said.

Presently, she said, the church and television ministry are asking for donations of goods for the shipment.

“We are collecting goods and people are bringing donations of money so I’ll be purchasing a whole lot of non-perishable items like water,” she said.

The donations are being kept in the church’s gymnasium at 1301 Holly St.

“We have a really big gym. We’ve got space for a whole lot of stuff and the 18-wheeler’s going to come up and load it up; we’re going to load up in the back of the church,” Sweezer said.

Because the items will be delivered on Oct. 9, she said people are asked to bring their donations to the church by Oct. 6. If people wish to donate money for items, they can do it online through the church’s CashApp or the ministries CashApp.

“We’ve got the pallets there so we’ll be putting it (the goods) on the pallets next week,” Sweezer said. “Our goal is to fill it (the trailer) up. I told my people that’s what we’re planning; God fills this trailer up. We don’t want to go that far and not have a full trailer, especially since we’re going to be bringing a lot for other areas.

“The Lord laid it on my heart to do something and we did. We’ll be leaving out early on the ninth and heading that way. We’re going to Baton Rouge and the members of New Home will distribute to the other areas,” she said.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of food or other supplies or money, or who wants to help load the truck can call 601-630-3362 or 855-540-0720.