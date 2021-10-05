College football, NFL TV schedule for Oct. 7-11
Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Thursday, Oct. 7
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Houston at Tulane
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State
Friday, Oct. 8
6 p.m. ESPN – Temple at Cincinnati
7 p.m. CBSSN – Charlotte at Florida International
7 p.m. ESPNU – Morgan State at Howard
9:30 p.m. ESPN – Stanford at Arizona State
Saturday, Oct. 9
11 a.m. ABC – Oklahoma vs. Texas
11 a.m. Fox – Maryland at Ohio State
11 a.m. ESPN – Arkansas at Ole Miss
11 a.m. ESPN2 – South Carolina at Tennessee
11 a.m. FS1 – West Virginia at Baylor
11 a.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Florida
11 a.m. Big Ten – Michigan State at Rutgers
11 a.m. CBSSN – Northern Illinois at Toledo
2:30 p.m. CBS – Georgia at Auburn
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Florida State at North Carolina
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Wake Forest at Syracuse
2:30 p.m. FS1 – San Jose State at Colorado State
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Ball State at Western Michigan
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Illinois
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – SMU at Navy
3 p.m. Fox – Penn State at Iowa
3 p.m. SEC Network – North Texas at Missouri
3 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at Washington State
6 p.m. ESPN – TCU at Texas Tech
6 p.m. ESPNU – Buffalo at Kent State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming at Air Force
6:30 p.m. ABC – Michigan at Nebraska
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m. CBS – Alabama at Texas A&M
7 p.m. Fox – Utah at Southern California
8 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at San Diego State
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Memphis at Tulsa
9:30 p.m. ESPN – UCLA at Arizona
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – New Mexico State at Nevada
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Oct. 7
7 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 10
8:30 a.m. NFL Network – New York Jets vs. Atlanta
Noon Fox – Teams TBA
Noon CBS – New Orleans at Washington
3:25 p.m. Fox – New York Giants at Dallas
7:15 p.m. NBC – Buffalo at Kansas City
Monday, Oct 11
7:15 p.m. ESPN – Indianapolis at Baltimore