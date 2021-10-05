Daisy Bell White Boyd

Daisy Boyd, a resident of Heritage House Retirement Center in Vicksburg, Miss., transitioned on Friday, Oct. 1. Boyd transitioned in her sleep. She was a retired elementary teacher in Morton, Miss. She was also a graduate of Alcorn State University class of 1971. Boyd was an Eastern Star member. Boyd was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Newtie J. Boyd class of 1957, and her only son, Noland J. Boyd class of 1987 from Alcorn State University.

Daisy Boyd is survived by her daughter-in-law: Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, Alcorn State University graduate class of 1986, Vicksburg. Her granddaughter: Nanette (Edwin) Odems, Alcorn State University graduate class of 2017, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Her grandson: Jonathan T. Boyd, Alcorn State University student, Vicksburg. Three sisters: Equilla Manning, Indianapolis, Ind; Mary Ruth Montgomery, Morton, Miss; Lille (Bernard) Rivers, Detroit, Mich. One brother: Willie (Edna) White. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Scott County District Building, 2557 Hwy 80 West, Morton, Miss 39117. Flowers may be sent to W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home, 800 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, Miss 39183. Well Wishes may be sent to: Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, 3103 Jeff Davis Road, Vicksburg, Miss 39180, and phone number: (601) 597-2199 as well as local family members.