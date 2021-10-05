Danella Conway Craig

Danella Conway “Dannie” Craig died peacefully Friday, Oct. 1, surrounded by loved ones at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Miss, after a lengthy and courageous fight against breast cancer. She was 68 years old.

Craig was born on Dec. 30, 1952, to the late Eustace Conway, Jr. and the late Danella Raworth Conway, and grew up in the Eagle Lake community northwest of Vicksburg. She married the love of her life, William Boyce Craig, on July 14, 1984. She was a loving mother to two sons, William Boyce, Jr., and Conway Raworth, and one stepdaughter, Kristin Craig Nipper. She was a communicant of The Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, Miss.

Mrs. Craig graduated from H.V. Cooper High School in Vicksburg and earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi. She worked as a speech therapist for much of her professional career and spent a year working as an assistant librarian at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. She was steadfast in her Episcopal faith and an active parish member at The Chapel of the Cross, including work with the flower guild, the pastoral care committee, and weekly bible study. She was a published author and a world traveler. More than anything, she deeply loved her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her nephew, George Wilson Conway.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William Boyce Craig, Sr.; by her son and daughter-in-law, William Boyce Craig, Jr. and Ashley Eason Craig and granddaughters Elizabeth Eason Craig and Catherine Vivien Craig, of Jackson; by her son and daughter-in-law, Conway Raworth Craig and Melissa Myers Craig, of Gluckstadt; by her stepdaughter and son-in law, Kristin Craig Nipper and Garry Andrew Nipper and grandchildren Jackson Cole Nipper, Hayes Andrew Nipper, and Emma Craig Nipper, of Lake Washington; by her brother and sister-in-law, Eustace Conway, III and Kathy Cronia Conway, of Vicksburg; and by her nephew, Eustace Cowan Conway, his wife Mary-Hendrix Fabris Conway, and their children, Eustace Cowan Conway, Jr., and Kiger Straton Conway.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at The Chapel of the Resurrection on the grounds of the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison Miss., with Rev. Will Compton officiating. Burial was at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg at noon. Visitation was at the parish hall from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Active pallbearers were Eustace Cowan Conway, Garry Andrew Nipper, Van Duncan, Steve Whatley, Steve Drown, and George Kette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.