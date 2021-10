Mytell Alexander, 89, passed on Oct. 4 at Promise Hospital.

Graveside Services to celebrate her life will be held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Oct 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.