Vicksburg Police Department, McDonald’s hosting Coffee with a Cop Wednesday

McDonald’s and the Vicksburg Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

“As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Vicksburg Police Department will continue to build community relationships,” a statement from McDonald’s read.

Vicksburg’s McDonald’s restaurants are locally owned and operated by Mike and Melanie Roach.

As part of the event, representatives from the VPD, including Chief Penny Jones, will be greeting McDonald’s customers as they exit the drive-thru.

The event will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Clay Street.

“While Coffee with a Cop may look a little different again this year due to the pandemic, I’m proud to continue supporting stronger relationships between police officers and our community,” Melanie Roach said. “I’m happy that we can continue to do that this year while still prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and employees.”