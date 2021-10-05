Vicksburg’s David Hosemann celebrates 40 years in durable medical equipment industry

David Hosemann was recognized recently for 40 Years of “Devoted Service in the Durable Medical Equipment Industry.”

This award provided by his staff at Hometown Medical honors Hosemann for his dedication to building a team of individuals that strive to serve the needs of our customers as it relates to home health equipment and supplies in the communities David serves across Mississippi.

“In 1981, nobody had a clue about DME. I could see that if we honed our skills and developed a service culture, the rest would take care of itself as the Baby Boomers like me arrived,” Hosemann said.

Known widely across Central Mississippi as a trusted supplier of medical equipment, Hometown Medical offers a broad range of medical equipment, such as products for sleep disorders, mobility such as power wheelchairs and scooters, respiratory, ambulatory, activities for daily living, compression, incontinence, catheter products and many others.

As a leader in the durable medical equipment industry, David’s career path has always been directed by his commitment to bettering himself and those around him. After a stint with NAPA parts from 1979 to 1981, David launched his long-time career in the medical equipment industry with Warren Medical Equipment in August 1981. David’s competitive nature and drive to achieve led him to a successful effort in sales with Warren Medical. Having learned the intricacies of the DME industry, Hosemann was then offered an opportunity to work for Healthcare Source, a regional healthcare supplier.

During his 13-year tenure with Healthcare Source, he became the Sales Manager for the company while growing their business and overseeing seven branches. His desire to learn and always better understand the medical supply field earned he a great amount of respect and admiration in the medical community.

“I have known David Hosemann for many years while working in the DME industry. He truly cares for his employees and for the patients he serves. David has been part of our state organization (MAMES) for as long as I can remember and is always working to make policies and fee schedules better for the industry. David is the kind of person that every manager/owner should strive to be more like,” said Matthew Boyd, COO of Jones Medical Supply Company.

In 2002, when the owner of Healthcare Source sold the business, Hosemann was approached by a number of medical equipment suppliers with employment opportunities. However, in June 2002, Hosemann decided it was time to take his wealth of knowledge and experience in DME and start his own company with his wife Connie. This was the start of their company Hometown Medical.

Having played football at the University of Southern Mississippi as a starting running back, Hosemann gave back to the community by volunteering as head coach of St. Aloysius’ junior high squad. With his heart in coaching, Hosemann has continued to apply his lessons on the field and in life by challenging his Hometown Medical team to “strive for something better” and to always serve the needs of others, even when it requires great sacrifice. This “Life Coach” mentality has provided platforms for Hosemann to advocate not only for his staff, but also for patients, medical referral sources and insurance reform.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Hosemann has his sights set on the growth of Hometown Medical amidst the many challenges brought about by the pandemic. Over the span of 40 years, he has been known by many as the “Dean of DME” based on his wealth of knowledge and expertise about durable medical equipment. His vision to always look ahead led himself, Connie and their Hometown Medical staff to expand their burgeoning business to a second location in Flowood in 2010.

“My father taught me to always appreciate the blessings in life, then go do what you can to help others in need,” Hosemann said.

Hosemann is the current President of M.A.M.E.S. (Mississippi Association of Medical Equipment Suppliers) and has been a Mississippi Medicaid Committee Member for over 20 years. Under David’s leadership, Hometown Medical lives by the credo “to make shopping for the necessary medical products simple and stress free.” Both of Hometown Medical’s locations in Vicksburg and Flowood feature a team of knowledgeable experts to point customers in the right direction and answer any questions they may have.