Weekend rental assistance fair sees high attendance at Vicksburg Auditorium

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By John Surratt

Area residents seeking assistance with rent because of a drop in income fill out forms and talk with counselors during a rental assistance fair at the Vicksburg Auditorium. (Photo by John Surratt)

More than 100 people seeking help with rent turned out at the Vicksburg Auditorium on Saturday for a rental assistance fair organized by the Mississippi Housing Partnership.

Resell Williams, housing director for the city of Vicksburg, one of the fair’s sponsors, said the event was open to individuals or families who experienced a reduction in income because of layoffs, COVID-19.

“They didn’t need to be behind (with rent); all they had to do was indicate a need and have proof verifying whether it was hospitalization, COVID, layoff or someone was ill due to COVID and they lost time on their job,” Williams said.

She said applications for assistance were submitted during the fair. People seeking assistance were required to bring certain documents such as a driver’s license, a lease showing the amount of rent, utility bill, proof the rent was paid and proof of homelessness or housing instability.

“As long as they had those documents and had time, we sat with them and went through the entire application process and uploaded the documents and we sent all that information in,” Williams said.

She said the people seeking assistance could hear whether they qualified for aid within 2-3 weeks if they presented all the documentation when they filled out the application. She said partnership representatives are still working with those who did not have all their documentation at the fair.

Besides the rental assistance, Williams said about 30 people received COVID-19 vaccinations during the fair.

“That was in a separate area, but that was successful as well,” she said.

