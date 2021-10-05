Wilford Wilson Cockrell

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Born Feb. 12, 1936. Died Oct. 4. He was 85 yrs old.

Preceded in death is his father, Charlie Cockrell; mother, Minnie L.Hearn Cockrell; brother Charles N. Cockrell; sisters, Gracie M. Emfinger and Aileen Brooks; son Pete Deckard; daughter Terrie M. Deckard.

Survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary (Janie) Cockrell; Daughter, Cynthia A Porter(Doug); Sons James W Cockrell and Clay A. Cockrell.

Sisters Lora Wilson (WINDY) and Flora Allison. Five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren,   numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Pallbearers, Retired and active Firefighter, Bill Field Jr.

Honorary pallbearers: Charles Riles, Dr. D. Edney, Heather Anderson, and the Vicksburg Fire Department. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

 

