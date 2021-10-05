Wreck on I-20 bridges slows traffic in Vicksburg

Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 was backed up Tuesday morning after a two-car wreck on the Mississippi River bridge.

The wreck occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday when a tire on an SUV blew out, causing the SUV to collide with a U-Haul truck. The occupants of both vehicles refused first aid at the scene, according to Vicksburg Fire Department reports.

Besides Vicksburg police, the fire department’s Engine 7, ambulance, rescue truck and the battalion commander responded to the scene. A second ambulance was dispatched but later recalled.