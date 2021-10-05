Wreck on I-20 bridges slows traffic in Vicksburg

Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By John Surratt

A Tuesday morning wreck on the westbound side of the I-20 Bridge in Vicksburg caused traffic to be backed up for an extended period of time. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 was backed up Tuesday morning after a two-car wreck on the Mississippi River bridge.

The wreck occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday when a tire on an SUV blew out, causing the SUV to collide with a U-Haul truck. The occupants of both vehicles refused first aid at the scene, according to Vicksburg Fire Department reports.

Besides Vicksburg police, the fire department’s Engine 7, ambulance, rescue truck and the battalion commander responded to the scene. A second ambulance was dispatched but later recalled.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Wilford Wilson Cockrell

Mytell Alexander

Vicksburg Police Department, McDonald’s hosting Coffee with a Cop Wednesday

Danella Conway Craig

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the federal government's employee vaccine mandate?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...