Chadrick Dewayne James II

Our beloved Chadrick ‘Chano’ Dewayne James, II departed this world at the tender young age of 20, in the afternoon on Friday, the 1st of Oct., in Roswell, N.M. He was born the 15th of Mar. 2001, in Vicksburg to Mercedes E. Anaya and Chadrick D. James, I. He was proudly serving as a dishwasher at Cattle Baron in Roswell, N.M.

Chano leaves behind his 3 siblings, Anaya E. James of Savannah, Ga. and Solis S. and Jazlyn R. Byrd of El Paso, Texas; his girlfriend Victoria Bowen of Roswell, N.M.; his mother and father, grandmother Ruth Watson of Vicksburg, grandfather Billy James of Vicksburg; Tia Jessica S. and Uncle J. Ben Christopher of Las Cruces, N.M.; Tio Alex S Trujillo of Fort Worth, Texas; Tia Julia E Trujillo of El Paso, Texas; Tia Anita M Thompson of Vicksburg, Aunt Adlean James of Vicksburg, Uncle Tyrone James of Vicksburg, J.D. James of Dallas, Texas; as well as cousins in Vicksburg, Lordsburg, N.M. and El Paso, Texas.

Chano is preceded in death by Grandfather Billy Don Watson, Grandmother Daisey James, Tio Ruben Trujillo and Grandpa Manuel G. Solis.

A public viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, the 7th of Oct. in the Getz Funeral Home Chapel in Las Cruces, N.M. A memorial service will be held on Friday, the 8th of Oct. at 2:30p.m., also held in the Getz Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.