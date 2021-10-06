Doretha Smith Neal 

Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

Doretha Smith Neal, 89, passed away on Sept. 28 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, N. Washington Street. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

