Earline T. Singleton passed away on Oct. 1 at Merit Health River Region.

Survivors are her three daughters, Mary (Larry) Judge, Georgia (Jeffery) Kemp and Shirley (Gary) Cooper all of Vicksburg; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.