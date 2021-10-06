Fire alarms at Vicksburg High School triggered by contractors working on roof

Wednesday morning started off with a bang for Vicksburg High School students, as fire alarms at the school were triggered and all students were evacuated.

According to Vicksburg Warren School District Director of Communications Christi Kilroy, the alarms were triggered by contractors working on the roof of the school when their equipment created smoke.

Students were moved to a safe location and the Vicksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Students returned to their regularly scheduled classes at approximately 8:30 a.m.