GUIZERIX: A hometown commitment to helping others

Last week, David Hosemann, of Hometown Medical in Vicksburg and Flowood, was recognized for 40 years in the durable medical equipment industry.

In recognition of this accomplishment, I wanted to share my “David Hosemann story.”

Back in November 2020, I slipped down the stairs of my apartment while carrying my then-four-month-old daughter. As the maternal instincts kicked in, I quickly maneuvered to protect my baby and fall backwards, in the hope that it would keep her safe from harm.

She was fine, and giggled as though it was a fun ride. I, on the other hand, landed on my left foot and was in excruciating pain. Six hours in the emergency room later, I managed to cross “nurse an infant in the emergency room while injured during a pandemic” off my bucket list and hobbled out with a severe broken foot — three fractured metatarsals.

Emotionally, I was broken. I’d only recently fully recovered from an emergency c-section and was just starting to get back to normal, and that normalcy was gone. The injury left me unable to independently care for my baby, especially in a two-story house.

And, since my husband’s job requires travel, I needed help. After a month of trial and error, my little family wound up in Vicksburg at my in-laws’ house. I’m forever grateful for their efforts to care for me and my daughter, and the sacrifices they made to welcome us into their home for a nearly three-month stay until I literally and figuratively got back on my feet.

Enter David and Connie Hosemann, and Hometown Medical.

My mobility was, of course, impacted and I was managing to get around on crutches. However, as anyone who’s had a foot or leg injury knows, crutches become tiresome after a while.

So, when I hobbled into my in-laws’ home the day we moved in, I was floored at the surprise before me: a scooter.

The Hosemanns gave me the use of a scooter for the duration of my stay in Vicksburg. The independence and increased mobility it provided was a tremendous confidence boost, and I was able to perform everyday tasks again. Even something as simple as cooking or carrying a laundry basket to the washing machine brought great joy.

I was only down for about four months, but during that time, I learned an important lesson: never take mobility for granted. Having that scooter greatly improved my life and my emotional state during an extremely trying time.

Thinking about all the people Hometown Medical helps for the long-term, and how their lives are changed through access to medical supplies, it’s remarkable.

Bravo to the Hosemanns for their commitment to helping others in business and beyond.