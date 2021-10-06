Funeral services for Herman Roland Brown, Sr. are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 9th at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Arnita Spencer officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with social distancing and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Herman Roland Brown, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in his home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. He was 88. He was a retired brick mason having worked at the Waterways Experiment Station ERDC and was a member of Bethel AME Church where he also served as a steward of the church, and Sunday school superintendent . He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Stringer Lodge #1 F&AM and the Tyner-Ford Post #213 of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Leola Brown, Sr., his brother Curtis Brown, Jr. and sister Lillian Dotson.

He is survived by his wife Veleria Brown of Vicksburg; his 4 sons Herman R. Brown Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonnie L. Brown of Dallas, Texas, Charles Brown of Las Vegas, Nev. and Jay Dee Dillard of Abu Dhabi U.A.E.; his five daughters Dorothy Brown Shaw of Dallas, Texas, Adrienne Mosley of Plano, Texas, Fayedra Brown Dear of Rowlett, Texas, Angela Brown Williams of Cedar Hill, Texas and Toya Allen of Brandon, Miss.; his sister Vivian Brown of White Plains, N.Y., 16 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.