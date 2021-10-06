Tyson Foods to invest $61 Million and create almost 50 jobs in Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced today that Tyson Foods is investing $61 million in its Vicksburg plant as part of the company’s commitment to meet increasing demand for protein and deliver on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth of the Tyson retail brand.

The expansion will create nearly 50 jobs and is expected to be complete by next summer. People interested in careers with Tyson Foods in Vicksburg can visit the Tyson Foods Careers website at www.tysonfoods.com/careers.

Tyson’s Vicksburg facility makes fully cooked chicken products for foodservice and retail customers. The expansion will increase production capacity of chicken products for foodservice customers such as restaurants and schools.

The Vicksburg facility currently employs approximately 500 people and paid more than $17 million in wages during its 2020 fiscal year. The facility has a local economic impact of $58 million annually. Tyson recently raised total compensation for team members, including raising hourly wages at the facility to at least $15 an hour.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. Warren County, the City of Vicksburg, the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership and Entergy Mississippi are also assisting with the project.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves stated, “For three decades, Tyson Foods has been a valued employer and major economic contributor in Warren County. The company’s ongoing investments in its Vicksburg operations are a testament to Mississippi’s strong business environment and capable workforce.”

David Bray, Group President for Poultry Tyson Foods added, “The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and there is no brand more trusted than Tyson — we are pleased to invest in our business as we invest in the great state of Mississippi. We’d like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority and Warren County for their assistance and support of this project.”

Laura Hipp, MDA’s Interim Executive Director expressed praised the company’s selection of Vicksburg for their expansion plans, “Tyson is a company that is well-known for providing top-quality chicken and other food products to consumers, and Mississippi is proud to play a role in the company’s continued success. The latest expansion by Tyson in Vicksburg demonstrates how Mississippi’s hard-working citizens and robust portfolio of competitive advantages combine to ensure companies enjoy long-term success and growth in the Magnolia State.”

Dr. Jeffrey P. Holland, President of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, added, “The Tyson Foods expansion will create nearly 50 jobs for our community. It will also further cement exceptional partnership our community has with Tyson for the future.”

Vicksburg Mayor, George Flaggs Jr., concluded, “We are proud to see Tyson Foods grow and expand in our community. This is a great company that is known in our region for their focus on taking care of their team members. We congratulate them on their latest expansion and look forward to supporting their needs in the future.”