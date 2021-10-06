WC linemen Bell, Miller and Lee picked to play in all-star games

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central's offensive linemen, including Dontavius Bell (75) and Colt Lee (50), look toward the sideline for a play call during last week's game against Brandon. Bell and another lineman, K.J. Miller, were picked Wednesday to play in the 2021 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game, while Lee was selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central football head coach Josh Morgan has often said that his offensive line is one of the best in Mississippi. Now, they’ve got some accolades to back up the claim.

Two Warren Central linemen — guard Kevin Miller and tackle Dontavius Bell — were selected Wednesday to play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. A third lineman, guard Colt Lee, was picked for the Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game.

Manager William Barnum was also selected to participate in the Mississippi All-Star game.

Kevin Miller

Miller, Bell and Lee are all three-year starters on the Vikings’ line. All three made the All-Region 2-6A team last season. In their 25 games together, Warren Central has averaged 145 rushing yards per game.

The 2021 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game will be played Dec. 11 at noon, at Southern Miss’ M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

The 2021 Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game is Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m., at Gulfport High School.

The selection of Miller and Bell marks the fourth time in five seasons that Warren Central has had an offensive lineman picked for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. It’s the first time in at least a decade that the school has had two players picked.

Lee, meanwhile, will join a similarly long list of Warren Central players who have been chosen for the Bernard Blackwell game. WC has had a player, including two offensive linemen, in the North-South all-star game in six of the past seven seasons.

