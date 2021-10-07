Funeral service for Chester Holmes are to be held on Saturday Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Trollars Moore officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Chester Holmes passed away on Sept. 26 in Detroit Mich. following a brief illness. He was 79. He retired from general motors with 33 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred L. and Nellie Jones Holmes Sr.; his brother Robert T. Holmes; his maternal grandparents Will and Louvenia Jones and paternal grandparents Richard and Mattie Conway; aunts Henrietta Ross and Mattie Mae McWilliams.

He is survived by his wife Gracie Wells Holmes of Detroit, Mich.; his two brothers Charles Holmes of Detroit, Mich. and Fred L. Holmes, Jr. of Vicksburg; his two sisters Mattie Holmes Gaines of Vicksburg, and Claudia Ellen Holmes Donerson of Vicksburg.