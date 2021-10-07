Vicksburg Warren School District celebrates students’ perfect scores on state tests

Amid yet another COVID-affected school year, 79 Vicksburg Warren School District students are being celebrated for earning perfect scores on their 2021 state assessments (MAAP- Mississippi Academic Assessment Program). Staff members at the students’ schools will be placing “Aced It!” yard signs at their homes across Warren County this week.

“It is important to celebrate these students and their accomplishments,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy. “Earning a perfect score is not easy, especially considering the interruptions we had last year because of COVID-19. We are proud of our students, parents and teachers for their perseverance and this great achievement.”

The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) is designed to measure student achievement in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science and US History. Students are assessed in grades 3 through 8 in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, grades 5 and 8 Science, Algebra I, Biology I, English II and US History.