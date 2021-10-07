Vicksburg Warren School District launches MealViewer website

The Vicksburg Warren School District now offers MealViewer, an online service that allows parents and guardians to view cafeteria menus and their student’s daily meals online or on the MealViewer mobile app.

MealViewer provides convenience and safety and allows students to give feedback and rate their favorite meals. Parents can go to schools.mealviewer.com or download the MealViewer mobile app and register for a free account to create a profile for their student(s).

For each profile, parents can:

View allergen information

View nutritional information

Favorite certain meals

Set up profiles for their students

“Our students deserve a healthy foundation and nutritious meals each day to help them do their best in the classroom,” said VWSD Child Nutrition Manager, Laura Bounds. “This is a great step forward to keep parents informed about their child’s nutritional habits and meal service,”

Parents can also link to the online service from the District’s website at www.vwsd.org and may contact MealViewer directly if they have questions. Email: mealviewer.support@e-hps.com OR call (866) 351-2248