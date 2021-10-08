Bellanova-Comes Wedding Announcement

Valeria Bellanova and Christopher Peter Comes were married at 5:30 in the afternoon on Sept. 15 at the Castello Imperiali in Francavilla Fontana, Italy. An aperitivo was held on the town square immediately after the ceremony and a dinner for the immediate family was hosted by the bride’s family at the Casamatta Ristorante at the Vinilia Wine Resort in Manduria.
The bride is the daughter of Giuseppe Bellanova and Anna Nocente of Francavilla Fontana. She is the granddaughter of the late Maria Rosaria Conte and Rocco Bellanova and the late Maria Calabrese and Giuseppe Nocente, both families of Francavilla Fontana, Italy.
Valeria graduated in Foreign Languages at the University of Bari and completed her MA in International Communications at the University of Turin, before embarking on her career in eCommerce and Digital Marketing.
The groom is the son of Barbara Comes and James Salmon of Vicksburg, and Bradley and Carolyn Comes of Locust Grove, Va. He is the grandson of the late Joyce and Clifford Nelson of Montrose, S.D., late Teresa Lindstad of Belle Fourche, S.D., and Marc Comes of Bend, Ore.
Christopher graduated with a B.A. in international business from the University of Mississippi and completed his MBA at Texas A&M.
The couple is currently residing in Vicenza, Italy.
