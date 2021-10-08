OUR OPINION: It’s good to gather with fellow Vicksburgers

In the month of October, there is no shortage of things to do in Vicksburg.

Just last weekend, for example, we barely got a moment to rest between Bricks and Spokes, the Old Courthouse Flea Market, Attic Gallery celebration and the Military Park’s Public Lands Day. After more than a year of cancelations, everything is coming to life again.

We have so much to look forward to, and thanks to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who want it, we can gather together with an added layer of protection.

Second Saturday is this week, with live music and vendors downtown — and the opportunity for little ones to decorate their own pumpkins for Halloween. For those who are athletically inclined, the Over the River Run will be the premiere run of the season.

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center is bringing back the super-popular Classics in the Courtyard events, providing a casual atmosphere to be merry with our neighbors and enjoy good music in a beautiful setting. Warbirds, Wings and Wheels is also back again this year for a roaring good time across the river at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.

The Strand and Vicksburg Theatre Guild will soon be getting into the spooky spirit with upcoming shows of “Rocky Horror” and “Young Frankenstein,” a must-see for lovers of Halloween and theater arts alike.

The month will be rounded out with the Fostoria neighborhood’s Porchfest, a lively evening in which homes between the 2300 and 2500 blocks of Drummond Street bring together local food and craft vendors, an array of musicians and children’s activities.

As the temperatures cool, leaves begin to fall and an autumn glow descends upon the River City, it’s a special time of year. But it’s more than pumpkins and scarecrows — it’s the opportunity to meet with friends and neighbors and enjoy their company.